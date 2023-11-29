Open Menu

Son Hurt, Man Slain In Land Dispute In Pindigheb, Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 09:25 PM

In the village of Ahmedal, inside the boundaries of the Pindigheb Police station, two competing parties fought each other on Wednesday over a land dispute, resulting in the death of a man and the injuries of his son, according to local police sources

Police sources further claimed that Banaras Khan and his son Muhammad Asif were working in their field when they were ambushed by a competing group. As a result, Banaras was killed instantly, while Asif suffered serious injuries.

Police sources further claimed that Banaras Khan and his son Muhammad Asif were working in their field when they were ambushed by a competing group. As a result, Banaras was killed instantly, while Asif suffered serious injuries.

Subsequently, the injured and deceased were taken to the hospital at Tehsil Headquarters in Pindigheb.

After filing a case, the police started further investigation.

