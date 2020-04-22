Son Injures Stepmother In Sargodha
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A son injured his stepmother namely Zareena Bibi w/o Rafique by opening fire after forcibly entered her home here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue sources, the assailant whose identification was yet to be revealed, reportedly tried to kill his stepmother over domestic dispute.
She was shifted to civil hospital in critical condition. The accused fled from the scene while local police have registered a case and started investigation.