Son Killed; Father Critically Injured In Tank Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) In a firing incident in Sheikhawala Muhallah of district Tank, a youth was killed while his father was critically injured on Wednesday.
Police said the incident took place after a verbal brawl between two parties.
As a result of the firing a youth was killed while his father received critical bullet injuries.
The body of the deceased was shifted to DHQ Hospital Tank while the injured father was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan Teaching Hospital in critical condition. Police have started an investigation after registering a case.
