Son killed, father injured over petty issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A son was killed and his father sustained critical bullets wounds when rivals allegedly started indiscriminate firing at them over a petty dispute here Friday.

The tragic incident occurred at Takhtabad area where accused Bilal, Daood and Ayub allegedly started firing at Muhammed Idress and Sher Bhadar over swimming in a nearby canal dispute.

As result, Muhammad Idress was killed and Sher Bhadar suffered bullets injuries. Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation. The accused escaped from the crime scene.