UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Killed, Father Injured Over Petty Issue

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:23 AM

Son killed, father injured over petty issue

A son was killed and his father sustained critical bullets wounds when rivals allegedly started indiscriminate firing at them over a petty dispute here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A son was killed and his father sustained critical bullets wounds when rivals allegedly started indiscriminate firing at them over a petty dispute here Friday.

The tragic incident occurred at Takhtabad area where accused Bilal, Daood and Ayub allegedly started firing at Muhammed Idress and Sher Bhadar over swimming in a nearby canal dispute.

As result, Muhammad Idress was killed and Sher Bhadar suffered bullets injuries. Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation. The accused escaped from the crime scene.

Related Topics

Firing Police From

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Canada's Unemployment Rate Dips in June After Near ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab cabinet committee on law approves several a ..

13 minutes ago

Russia to Start Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions on I ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.