Son killed, father injured over property dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The opponents on Wednesday shot dead a youth and critically injured his father in Tangi area of Charsadda district over a property dispute.

Police said the father and son were coming to a local court on a motorcycle in Tangi area for hearing when their opponents fired at them.

As a result of firing the son was killed on the scene while the father was critically injured.

The assailants managed to flee the scene while the injured man was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in critical condition. Police said a long standing property dispute led to the unfortunate incident. A case has been registered at Tangi police station against the assailants.