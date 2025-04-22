Open Menu

Son Killed, Father Survives Over Resistance During Dacoity In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Son killed, father survives over resistance during dacoity in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A man was killed while his father survived as armed outlaws opened fire at them over resistance during a dacoity here in the limits of Hathala Police Station, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The tragic incident happened near Mir Bazi where three unidentified armed assailants intercepted a father and son returning home on a motorcycle after purchasing wheat husk. The suspects looted their motorcycle and Rs 200,000 in cash at gunpoint.

The victims—Zakiullah Marwat and his 28-year-old son Irfanullah Marwat—were heading towards their home in Wanda Mulla-khel when the armed men stopped them. During the robbery, Irfanullah attempted to resist, prompting the assailants to open fire. He was fatally shot and died on the spot, while his father remained unharmed.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the culprits.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

46 minutes ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

51 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

58 minutes ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 hour ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

3 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

16 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

16 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan