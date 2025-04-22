Son Killed, Father Survives Over Resistance During Dacoity In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A man was killed while his father survived as armed outlaws opened fire at them over resistance during a dacoity here in the limits of Hathala Police Station, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.
The tragic incident happened near Mir Bazi where three unidentified armed assailants intercepted a father and son returning home on a motorcycle after purchasing wheat husk. The suspects looted their motorcycle and Rs 200,000 in cash at gunpoint.
The victims—Zakiullah Marwat and his 28-year-old son Irfanullah Marwat—were heading towards their home in Wanda Mulla-khel when the armed men stopped them. During the robbery, Irfanullah attempted to resist, prompting the assailants to open fire. He was fatally shot and died on the spot, while his father remained unharmed.
The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the culprits.
APP/akt
