Open Menu

Son Killed His Father In Sargodha Region

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Son killed his father in Sargodha region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A father was killed by his drug addicted son in firing incident under the jurisdiction of Daud khel police station, here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that Yasir (34) was a drug addict and was demanding money from his father to fulfill his drug addiction.On not fulfilling his demand, yasir killed him after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Station Money From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

1 day ago
SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

1 day ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan