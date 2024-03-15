Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad

A young motorcyclist was killed while his mother sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A young motorcyclist was killed while his mother sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that Hamza Dawood (30) resident of Chak 115 Diyal Garh along with his mother Bushra (48) was going on a motorcycle when a mosquito entered in his eye.

As a result, the motorcyclist lost his control on the two-wheeler and it struck against a parked truck near Deputy Wala Interchange on Millat Road.

Consequently, Hamza received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted his mother Bushra to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition, he added.