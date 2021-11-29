UrduPoint.com

Son Killed,father Injured Over Enmity

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:24 PM

Son killed,father Injured over Enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while his father suffered bullet wounds over old enmity in the area of Miani police station.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Adeel and his father Muhammad Rafique residents of Miani were at home, when three armed persons entered into the house and fired gun shots at them.

Consequently,Adeel died on the spot while his father suffered bullet wounds.

The injured was shifted to hospital while the body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police registered a case and launched investigation into the matter.

