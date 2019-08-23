UrduPoint.com
Son Kills Father After Being Chided For Bringing Second Wife To Home

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Son kills father after being chided for bringing second wife to home

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) ::A young man allegedly killed his father after being chided for bringing his second wife to his parents' home here Thursday.

The mother of accused, Tasleem Bibi, resident of Pir Adil, lodged complaint with Saddar Police Station stating that her son Shahid Nawaz married an unknown girl without the consent of his father and brought her home.

His father Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti questioned him why he has brought his wife to his home. Upon this, the son got angry, fetched his gun from his room and shot at and killed his father. He then escaped with the weapon and was still at large.

DG Khan Sadar police have regiatered FIR under section 302 Pakistan Penal Code against the accused and started investigation.

