Son Kills Father Before Injuring Himself

Published April 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A man shot and killed his father before injuring himself over a land dispute in Tehsil Alipur, police said.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Kashif, son of Ghulam Abbas, opened fire on his father, who died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported that a heated argument escalated between the two, leading Kashif to pull out a pistol and shooting his father.

However, police stated that conflicting accounts of the incident had surfaced. One version suggests that the father initially shot at his son, prompting Kashif to retaliate and kill him.

The second version claims that Kashif directly shot his father without any prior attack.

Authorities said an investigation was underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crime.

Rescue teams shifted the injured suspect to Nishtar Hospital for treatment, while forensic experts and crime scene investigators collected evidence.

The body of the deceased was transported to THQ Hospital Alipur after the completion of legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan