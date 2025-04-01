Son Kills Father Before Injuring Himself
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A man shot and killed his father before injuring himself over a land dispute in Tehsil Alipur, police said.
According to officials, the accused, identified as Kashif, son of Ghulam Abbas, opened fire on his father, who died on the spot due to severe head injuries.
Eyewitnesses reported that a heated argument escalated between the two, leading Kashif to pull out a pistol and shooting his father.
However, police stated that conflicting accounts of the incident had surfaced. One version suggests that the father initially shot at his son, prompting Kashif to retaliate and kill him.
The second version claims that Kashif directly shot his father without any prior attack.
Authorities said an investigation was underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crime.
Rescue teams shifted the injured suspect to Nishtar Hospital for treatment, while forensic experts and crime scene investigators collected evidence.
The body of the deceased was transported to THQ Hospital Alipur after the completion of legal formalities.
Recent Stories
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Son kills father before injuring himself6 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements made to ensure law and order during Eid days6 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 45 bottles of liquor16 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM shares Eid greetings with foreign diplomats16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to JI Ameer, ANP President16 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Kamoki road mishap26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic26 minutes ago
-
Shikarpur police safely rescued 04 persons from Kacha area26 minutes ago
-
Young man died near Jaranwala road accident26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to AJK PM, governors of Punjab, GB26 minutes ago
-
Karachiites observe festive Eid ul Fitr with fervour26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains high alert during Eid festivities36 minutes ago