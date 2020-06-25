Son kills father, husband shots dead wife

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :At least two people including a woman were killed in separate incident in the district on Thursday.

Police said the first incident took place in Baamkhel area where a woman lodged a report with police saying that she along with her husband and sons were at home when one of his sons named Samir argued with his father, Syed Qamar and shot him dead. She said Samir fled the area after killing his father.

In another incident occurred in Baja area one Mir Zali Khan reported to police that he was at home when his son-in-law came from Sargodha and tried to take his wife Binesh along with him. Mir Zali said his daughter refused to go with her husband upon which his son-in-law, Kamran shot her injured.

He said he took her daughter to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to bullet wounds.

Police have registered FIRs of the both incidents and started investigation.