UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Kills Father, Husband Shots Dead Wife

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Son kills father, husband shots dead wife

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :At least two people including a woman were killed in separate incident in the district on Thursday.

Police said the first incident took place in Baamkhel area where a woman lodged a report with police saying that she along with her husband and sons were at home when one of his sons named Samir argued with his father, Syed Qamar and shot him dead. She said Samir fled the area after killing his father.

In another incident occurred in Baja area one Mir Zali Khan reported to police that he was at home when his son-in-law came from Sargodha and tried to take his wife Binesh along with him. Mir Zali said his daughter refused to go with her husband upon which his son-in-law, Kamran shot her injured.

He said he took her daughter to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to bullet wounds.

Police have registered FIRs of the both incidents and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Wife Sargodha Women From

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

32 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

45 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

49 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

2 hours ago

New shipping policy to help promote blue economy: ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.