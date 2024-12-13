Open Menu

Son Kills Father In Faislabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Son kills father in Faislabad

A disobedient son shot and killed his father over a domestic dispute in Rodala road police limits on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A disobedient son shot and killed his father over a domestic dispute in Rodala road police limits on Friday.

According to police, Ali Shan, after having arguments over a money issue with his father Nazir Ahmed opened fire, killing him on the spot and fled in Chak No 27-GB.

Police team reached the spot and moved the body to the mortuary after collecting forensic evidence.

