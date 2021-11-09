Son kills father in Parachinar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :In a despicable incident, a son shot dead his father for unknown reasons in Parachinar area of Kurram district on Tuesday.

Police said the accused named Akhtar Gul shot dead his father inside the house for reasons yet to be known.

Police said the accused has been arrested and a 12 bore rifle used in the murder was also recovered from him.

Motive behind the killing was unknown however police said investigation into the incident has been kicked off.