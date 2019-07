A youth strangled his father over some issues, in Partaanwali village on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A youth strangled his father over some issues, in Partaanwali village on Wednesday.

According to police, Maqsud Hashmi of Partaanwali village took his mentally retarded son Mehfuz to soothe healer for treatment. During the treatment, Mehfuz went out of control and strangulated to death his father.

Police have arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway.