Son kills father on property dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth killed his father over a property dispute at Hadiara here on Thursday.

The police said the accused, Hafeez, shot dead his father Alfaf Hussain after exchanging hot words on the property issue and fled. Altaf Hussaim was working as a hand constablein special branch.

The body was shifted to a dead house for postmortem while the police started investigation.