Son kills father over property dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A youth stabbed his father to death over a property dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said Muhammad Saleem of Chak No 211-RB Majoran reprimanded his son Arshad over a property dispute. To which, the accused attacked his father with a staband killed him.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.