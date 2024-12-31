Open Menu

Son Kills Father Over Property Dispute In Wah Cantt

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Son kills father over property dispute in Wah Cantt

A son allegedly shot and killed his father over a property dispute on Tuesday in Kohsar colony, Wah Cantt

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A son allegedly shot and killed his father over a property dispute on Tuesday in Kohsar colony, Wah Cantt.

According to police, the suspect identified as Zahid had been trying to usurp his father Rasheed's property, leading to a heated argument between the two.

Zahid pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots at his father, who succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a murder case against him and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspect.

APP/ajq/378

