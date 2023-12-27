Open Menu

Son Kills His Mother On Property Matters

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Mother was killed by her son on some property matters under the jurisdiction of Lilyani police station, here on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Ehsaan (45) r/o Lilyani had a property related brawl with his mother namely- Maqsoodan Bibi (67).

On the day of incident he strangled her to death and threw the corpse of his mother into Lilyani canal.

Police along with Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, fished out the body from the canal,shifted to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

