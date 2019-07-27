UrduPoint.com
Son Kills Mother Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

Son kills mother over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::A youth shot dead his mother over property dispute, in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Mujahid alias Billi son of Sarwar was demanding his share from property but, his parents were not willing to do so.

In a fit of rage, Mujahid allegedly opened fire at his family. As a result, his mother Rafia Bibi received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while his father Sarwar (60) was shifted to Allied Hospital in precarious condition.

Police are looking into the matter.

