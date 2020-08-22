Son kills real mother over not giving money

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A person stabbed his real mother to death over refusal for giving money in Kot Addu area.

According to details, 40 year old Khalil resident of Chak No 528/TDA is A drug addictor and he asked for money to his mother Taaj Bibi but she refused to give him the money. In a fit of rage, he stabbed his mother to death with Sharpe edge tool.

Kot Addu police arrested the accused .