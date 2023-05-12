Son, mother die after receiving burn injuries from fireworks

A young man and his sexagenarian mother died in hospital after receiving severe burn injuries from fireworks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :A young man and his sexagenarian mother died in hospital after receiving severe burn injuries from fireworks.

A spokesman for Allied Hospital said here on Friday that one Abid of Tibban Chiniot had established a firework factory in his house, where the firework caught fire all of sudden a couple of days ago.

As a result, 60-year-old Shehnaz, wife of Abid, and her son Imran (40) received severe burn injuries and were shifted to local hospital, from where they were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad for treatment.

The doctors at Allied Hospital tried their best to save their lives but in vain, and they both breathed their last amid receiving intensive care treatment, he added.