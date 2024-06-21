Son Murders Mother, 3 Sisters In Kabirwala
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) An unfortunate son murdered his mother and three sisters by opening fire on them in the jurisdiction of Kabeer Wala police station, the DPO said.
He murdered his three sisters in a nearby field crop while murdering his mother at home in a suburban area, Pul Chawan, it was said.
DPO Ismarl-ur-Rehman reached out to the crime scene while rescuers also approached quickly after the incident.
The accused escaped the scene while DPO constituted teams to arrest the killer at the earliest.
He assured of apprehending the criminal and awarding exemplary punishment.
The deceased, including the mother, Haseena Bibi, aged 50; Samina Bibi, 35; Amna Bibi, 20; and Aleema Bibi, 15 years old, are all residents of Basti Loharan Wali located near Pul Chawan.
The killer identified as Mohammad Abbas is the real son of Haseena Bibi and brother of the three killed women.
The crime scene unit with a forensic lab started collecting evidence to launch a formal inquiry upon the direction of the DPO.
The weapon being used in the heinous crime was a raptor 12 bore.
DPO assured of dealing the criminal with iron hands.
He said there was no apparent cause for the murder that came out to the police as yet.
