Son of a famous Sindhi singer Barkat Faqir found dead

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :A young man and son of a famous Sindhi singer Barkat Faqir was found dead with his body lying in Wadhu Wah near the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday.

According to the police, 25 years old, Mahar Ali Fakir was believed to have fallen into the waterway as his motorbike was found near the place where his body was found.

The local people informed the police after which the Cantt police shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital.

Faqir told the media that he did not know if his son died in an accident or if it was a murder.

The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah took notice of the incident after which ASP Cantt Alina Rajpar visited the site and began the investigation.

The doctors who conducted the postmortem reportedly informed the police that the apparent cause of death was an accident.

However, they said the final postmortem report would establish the cause of the death.

Funeral prayers of Mahar Ali Fakir were offered in the Sindh Museum colony.