UrduPoint.com

Son Of Ex-Advisor Of AJK Govt Dies In Road Accident In Britain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Son of Ex-Advisor of AJK Govt dies in road accident in Britain

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Sep, 2022 )::Saqib Ashraf Chaudhry (40), the son of Ex Mirpur City Mayor, former Advisor to AJK government and PPP AJK leader Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, died in a road accident in London on Saturday, family sources stated here on Sunday.

Young Saqib, an eminent and distinguished local Kashmiri Diaspora community leader in the United Kingdom for past many years, lost his life while traveling near his residential area of Midland in London, according to the sources. He was alone when met the accident while driving the car, the family sources said.

He will be laid to rest in his native town of Mirpur soon after arrival of the body in the town. schedule of the funeral prayer will be announced later on, the sources added. APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Accident Car Died Road Accident London Midland United Kingdom Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Prayer Family Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

15 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

15 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

15 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.