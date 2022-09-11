Son of Ex-Advisor of AJK Govt dies in road accident in Britain

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Sep, 2022 )::Saqib Ashraf Chaudhry (40), the son of Ex Mirpur City Mayor, former Advisor to AJK government and PPP AJK leader Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, died in a road accident in London on Saturday, family sources stated here on Sunday.

Young Saqib, an eminent and distinguished local Kashmiri Diaspora community leader in the United Kingdom for past many years, lost his life while traveling near his residential area of Midland in London, according to the sources. He was alone when met the accident while driving the car, the family sources said.

He will be laid to rest in his native town of Mirpur soon after arrival of the body in the town. schedule of the funeral prayer will be announced later on, the sources added. APP / AHR.