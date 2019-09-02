Son of ex-policeman arrested in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A young man, son of a dismissed Sub-Inspector (SI) police, was arrested allegedly on the charge of dacoity here in the area of Madina town police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that two accused snatched purse from a school headmistress Zarina Kausar near Edan valley canal road and escaped from the scene on their bike.

Dolphin police was informed of the incident and they intercepted the bandits who open fire at the police party. The police caught one of the dacoits, while his other accomplice managed to escape.

The arrested bandit was identified as Ansar, son of a police sub insector Aslam Loha, who was removed from service some time back.

Further investigation was in progress.