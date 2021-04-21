UrduPoint.com
Son Of Former CJP Escapes Assassination In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:02 PM

Son of former CJP escapes assassination in Karachi

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui's son Barrister Afnan Siddiqui on late Tuesday night escaped an assassination attempt in posh locality of Defence Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui's son Barrister Afnan Siddiqui on late Tuesday night escaped an assassination attempt in posh locality of Defence Karachi.

Barrister Afnan Siddiqui told APP that he was attacked by some unidentified armed assailants when he was parked his car his porch after reaching home. The attackers shot two gun fires but fortunately he remained safe.

Barrister said he immediately called 15 Madadgar Police.

He said police officials visited the site of incident on Wednesday and the case was registered.

Afnan Siddiqui termed the attack as personal enmity with some people who, according to him, had also assassinated his mother.

Meanwhile, when the police officers SSP South Zubair Nazir and SP Imran Mirza were contacted for police's version, both the officers did not respond to the phone calls and text messages.

