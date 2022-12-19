Son of former college principal commits suicide

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Son of the former principal of the Government College committed suicide reportedly under mental stress, a family source said.

After the death of his father last year, 40-year-old Tehseen Ali was living with his mother at his parents' home situated at Gulistan Colony.

He hadn't tied the knot because of being in a state of mental distress, particularly after his father's death. He had fallen prey to loneliness that forced him to take the extreme step, added the source.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital and started investigation.