Son Of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar Dies In Road Accident
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2024 | 02:57 PM
Police say accident took place near Clifton underpass in a posh area of Karachi
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) Shahzaib, the son of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Member of the National Assembly Raina Ansar died in a traffic accident on Monday.
The police officials said that the accident took place near the Clifton underpass in a posh area of Karachi. Shahzaib, who was driving the car, suffered a fatal head injury in the incident.
The vehicle that he was driving collided with the footpath which led to the crash.
Shahzaib’s friend, Muhammad Ilyas, was injured in the accident.
The local authorities said that Shahzaib’s family declined to pursue any legal action. After necessary procedures, the body of Shahzaib was handed over his relatives.
Shahziab is the son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar. The family has announced that his funeral prayers would be held on Wednesday (today) after the Isha prayer.
