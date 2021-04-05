Son of President SBC among three more arrested in killing of ATC judge

The district Police of Khyber Monday arrested three more accused including the son of Supreme Bar Council President in murder case of Judge of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Aftab Afridi along with his family the other night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The district Police of Khyber Monday arrested three more accused including the son of Supreme Bar Council President in murder case of Judge of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Aftab Afridi along with his family the other night.

Police say the detainees include the son of Supreme Bar Council President Abdul Latif and a lawyer, adding that in an operation in Jamrud the three accused belonging to Bara area of district Khyber were apprehended from Ghundi area.

Earlier, a joint police operation team arrested five suspects during raids in several areas of Peshawar and Khyber to nab the killers of an ATC judge and his family.

It is mentioned here that ATC Judge Aftab Afridi was shot dead along with his family members including wife, daughter and one and half year grandson near Swabi Interchange. A case was registered against the family members.