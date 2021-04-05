UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Of President SBC Among Three More Arrested In Killing Of ATC Judge

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Son of President SBC among three more arrested in killing of ATC judge

The district Police of Khyber Monday arrested three more accused including the son of Supreme Bar Council President in murder case of Judge of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Aftab Afridi along with his family the other night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The district Police of Khyber Monday arrested three more accused including the son of Supreme Bar Council President in murder case of Judge of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Aftab Afridi along with his family the other night.

Police say the detainees include the son of Supreme Bar Council President Abdul Latif and a lawyer, adding that in an operation in Jamrud the three accused belonging to Bara area of district Khyber were apprehended from Ghundi area.

Earlier, a joint police operation team arrested five suspects during raids in several areas of Peshawar and Khyber to nab the killers of an ATC judge and his family.

It is mentioned here that ATC Judge Aftab Afridi was shot dead along with his family members including wife, daughter and one and half year grandson near Swabi Interchange. A case was registered against the family members.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Peshawar Police National Accountability Bureau Wife Swabi Jamrud Afridi Family From Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

Saleh Al Sharqi issues Resolution appointing Deput ..

8 minutes ago

Analysis: Why is the Emirati economy competitive?

23 minutes ago

Rain, thunderstorm forecast for KP

4 minutes ago

KP Govt for anti corona vaccination of students, s ..

4 minutes ago

Minister pays surprise visit to shelter home

4 minutes ago

Riphah University organises 7th Int'l conference o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.