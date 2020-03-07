UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Stabs Father In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:57 PM

Son stabs father in Tharparkar

A 60 year old father was stabbed to death on Saturday by his son

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A 60 year old father was stabbed to death on Saturday by his son.

According to details, a young man stabbed his father over a domestic issue in a village near Daahli.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the site and shifted the man to a hospital where he succumbed to death.

The police handed over the dead body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

The police claimed to have arrested accused Abdul Kareem Rahmoon who has confessed the offence.

Related Topics

Dead Police Young Man SITE

Recent Stories

Ingram laud Shadab as captain

1 minute ago

Greece to build new camps after migrant surge: Min ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Peace Treaty to guarantee regional peace: A ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Refutes US Intelligence Information Claimi ..

1 minute ago

Seventh Person From Diamond Princess Cruise Ship D ..

24 minutes ago

Govt took several steps to strengthen Punjab Polic ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.