Son stabs father in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A 60 year old father was stabbed to death on Saturday by his son.

According to details, a young man stabbed his father over a domestic issue in a village near Daahli.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the site and shifted the man to a hospital where he succumbed to death.

The police handed over the dead body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

The police claimed to have arrested accused Abdul Kareem Rahmoon who has confessed the offence.