Son stabs father over minor dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :A man was attacked by his son with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon over a minor dispute at Muhallah Rajpoot here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Aslam s/o Hayyat Khan (64) was present in his house when his son namely Muhammad Shahbaz asked him for money.

The father refused to give money to Muhammad Shahbaz as the former known that later was a drug addicted. After refusal, the son attacked his father and injured him with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon. He also managed to escape from the scene.

City Muzaffargarh police reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital. Police have also registered the FIR against the accused and conducting raids at various locations to arrest the criminal.