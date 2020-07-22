Son tortures mother over property dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :A man along with his wife tortured his mother and sister in Sadiqabad area over financial and property disputes here on Wednesday, A case has been registered against Arsalan and his wife for beating Gulnaaz bibi.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad under sections 337A/337L/354 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against accused Arslan and Bisma on complaint of victim lady Gulnaz Bibi.

According to contents of First Information Report (FIR), the woman told police her son and daughter-in-law fought with her everyday without any reason and that they both beaten her black and blue.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younus had taken notice of the incident in the Sadiqabad police station's jurisdiction and ordered the accused to immediately be booked and arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) for Rawal visited the victim house and said the elderly woman's medical test had been conducted. Action would be taken as per the law and the accused arrested soon, he added.

"Those accused of violating the sanctity of relationships and brutally abusing women will be brought to justice," the SP further said.

According to police spokesman, the accused, identified as Arsalan, was included in the investigation after being granted interim bail.

"I apologise to my mother, as well as mothers across Pakistan and all over the world, for my actions," quoted Arsalan as saying following the latest development.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed to arrest the man as early as possible.