UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Tortures Mother Over Property Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Son tortures mother over property dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :A man along with his wife tortured his mother and sister in Sadiqabad area over financial and property disputes here on Wednesday, A case has been registered against Arsalan and his wife for beating Gulnaaz bibi.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad under sections 337A/337L/354 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against accused Arslan and Bisma on complaint of victim lady Gulnaz Bibi.

According to contents of First Information Report (FIR), the woman told police her son and daughter-in-law fought with her everyday without any reason and that they both beaten her black and blue.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younus had taken notice of the incident in the Sadiqabad police station's jurisdiction and ordered the accused to immediately be booked and arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) for Rawal visited the victim house and said the elderly woman's medical test had been conducted. Action would be taken as per the law and the accused arrested soon, he added.

"Those accused of violating the sanctity of relationships and brutally abusing women will be brought to justice," the SP further said.

According to police spokesman, the accused, identified as Arsalan, was included in the investigation after being granted interim bail.

"I apologise to my mother, as well as mothers across Pakistan and all over the world, for my actions," quoted Arsalan as saying following the latest development.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed to arrest the man as early as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Police Punjab Police Station Arslan Wife Man Sadiqabad Women FIR All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.