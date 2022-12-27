UrduPoint.com

Son Turned Out To Be Killer Of Father

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a youth who turned out to be the killer of his father in Sheikh Bhago locality.

DSP city police circle, Yaqoob Awan told APP that Sughran Bibi, resident of Sheikh Bhago lodged a complaint to Kasur B-division police a week ago, stating that three unidentified persons shot dead her husband Khadim Hussain.

A team headed by SHO Dr Zulfiqar reached the crime scene and collected evidences.

After hectic efforts, police succeeded in arresting Imdad Hussain, the son of victim who has confessed his crime.

Further investigation was underway.

