Song Dedicated To Victims Of Floods, Launched

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Song dedicated to victims of floods, launched

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :As the Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan gets underway in Geneva on Monday , a song "Aao Hum Kucch Aisa Karein", penned, composed and sung by Shakeel Asghar Malik, an officer of Foreign Service of Pakistan has been launched .

The song, captioned in English as 'Acts of Humanity', is dedicated to the victims of recent floods in Pakistan and appeals to the spirit of giving and moral imperative of helping those in difficulty.

The soulful music track has been designed and recorded under the supervision of veteran music maestro Mujahid Hussain.

