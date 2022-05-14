UrduPoint.com

Song 'Manzil' Promoting COVID-19 Vaccinations Released

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 08:11 PM

The United States (US) government in collaboration with Pakistani stars on Saturday released a video song "Manzil," promoting COVD-19 vaccinations and booster shots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The United States (US) government in collaboration with Pakistani stars on Saturday released a video song "Manzil," promoting COVD-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

The song and video complement the U.S. government's donation to Pakistan so far of over 61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and showcase Pakistan's challenges and successes responding to COVID-19, encouraging people to get fully vaccinated.

Speaking at the official premiere of the music video, here, the Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy said, "The more everyone is fully vaccinated, to include booster shots, the healthier the entire world is".

Through the 75 years of Pak-US diplomatic relations, the United States had been proud to partner with Pakistan to support public health, and we were thrilled to collaborate with such talented producers, musicians, and actors to create this beautiful musical message to promote COVID-19 vaccination, he maintained.

In addition to acclaimed filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat, the project and included the esteemed writer and journalist Mohammad Hanif as the lyricist, and the highly talented Shamsher Rana, Varqa Faraid, Nimra Gilani, and Ali Hamdani as producers and composers.

Vocals were provided by internationally renowned singer Atif Aslam and Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill. Esteemed actor and activist Sarwat Gilani plays the protagonist in the music video.

The US Embassy Islamabad partnered with Pakistani Cannes-nominated film director Sarmad Khoosat to produce a new song promoting Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

