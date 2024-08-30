Open Menu

Sonia Ashir Meets Minister Arora

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved the appointment of parliamentary secretaries, assigning Sonia Ashir as the Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs

In this regard, Sonia Ashir met with the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora at his camp office on Friday.

During the meeting, Ramesh Singh Arora congratulated Sonia Ashir on her appointment and extended his best wishes for her future endeavours. He expressed hope that Sonia Ashir would continue to effectively represent minorities and amplify the voice of the Christian community.

He further stated that her inclusion in the team would bring fresh perspectives.

Sonia Ashir expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-N for her appointment. She reaffirmed her commitment to playing a vital role in ensuring the protection of minorities' rights. She also mentioned that she would work closely with the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs to address the issues faced by the Christian community, particularly focusing on ensuring the implementation of the five percent job quota and access to higher education for Christian youth.

