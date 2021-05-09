Sonia Naz becomes first transgender to open business under KJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme helps foster inclusion of trans-people in the society as Sonia Naz, a trans artist, has become the first transgender to open her own business in fashion designing field after getting soft loan amounting to Rs one million under its Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

On a mission to transform the prevailing mindset in society that they are only born to dance or beg, the trans artist said she wanted to change such way of thinking among people by setting an example.

Sonia Naz, in a two-minute video clip, said she swiftly applied for a concessionary loan when she heard in the news that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to assist youth in starting their own businesses.

She said she felt optimistic after witnessing a third column [transgender] at the application form of the KJP as usually there were only two columns at a form, male and female.

She appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP's team for including transgender community under such a 'wonderful' initiative.

Sonia Naz also spoke about the issues faced by the transgender at their homes and in the society.

Commenting over the development, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said Sonia Naz became the first transgender who had availed a soft loan under the KJP.

He said the present government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was working, especially for the marginalized strata of the society.

Usman Dar said soft loans amounting to Rs 8.5 billion had been disbursed to 10,000 young entrepreneurs under the YES of KJP. A large number of women were also financially supporting their families after reaping benefits of the KJP, he added.

The United Nations Development Programme-Pakistan, extending technical assistance to the YES, also commented over the development through a tweet.

"UNDP-Pakistan is proud to offer technical assistance and support to Prime Minister Imran Khan's Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of Kamyab Jawan Programme , as it reaches out to provide financial support to vulnerable groups and help people like Sonia start their own businesses in Pakistan," it tweeted.