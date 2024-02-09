Sonia wins PP-124 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Sonia has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-124, Toba Tek Singh-VI by securing 62,062 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Syed Qutab Ali Shah, who bagged 55,930 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 59.27%.