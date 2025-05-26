Open Menu

Sons Fulfill Nonagenarian Father's Dream Of Second Marriage In Shangla

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Sons fulfill nonagenarian father's dream of second marriage in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a novel display of love and respect, four sons in Shangla’s Bisham town arranged a second marriage for their 90-year-old father.

The groom, Maulana Saifullah, a well-known elder in the area, tied the knot with a 55-year-old woman in Bisham the other day in a simple yet emotional ceremony attended by family members, relatives, neighbors, and friends, including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The agreed dowry was one tola of gold, and the event quickly became the centre of discussion in the town. Photos and videos of the elderly groom and the celebration have gone viral on social media, sparking conversations about family values, elder care, and cultural traditions.

Many praised the sons' decision as an example of genuine respect and affection for their parent, showing that emotional needs and companionship have no age limit.

The story has since been hailed as a beautiful reminder of the bond between generations with some even referring to it as a model of how elder family members should be treated with care and compassion.

The story has also sparked meaningful conversations online about family values, aging, and emotional support for elderly parents.

APP/vak

More Stories From Pakistan