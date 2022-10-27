UrduPoint.com

Sons Kills Man Over Domestic Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 06:45 PM

A man was killed by his sons over domestic issue in Kot Lakhpat area, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed by his sons over domestic issue in Kot Lakhpat area, here on Thursday.

Police said that Shuakat Ali (50), his wife and two sons -- Hussnain and Abid -- had been running a dispute on that issue for long.

The sons exchanged hot words with his father on Thursday and shot him dead in a fit of fury.

Police said the sons were not living with their father.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and removed the body to dead house. Further investigation was under way.

