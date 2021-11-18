UrduPoint.com

Sons Shot Dead Mother In Rustam

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:43 PM

Sons shot dead mother in Rustam

A women was killed when her sons fired at her on Bekro Road in Rustam tehsil of Mardan district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A women was killed when her sons fired at her on Bekro Road in Rustam tehsil of Mardan district on Thursday.

Police said a man named Faqir Muhammad reported to police that he along with his daughter, the widow of Noorul Amin were on way to home when his grandsons appeared and shot his daughter dead.

He said that his grandsons Jawad and Shehzad believed that their mother was involved in the death of their father, Noorul Amin. The deceased woman was on bail granted to her by a local court. Police have registered an FIR against the two brothers and started investigation.

