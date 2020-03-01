HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The 'Soomar Sharif', Sarwari Jamat's religious ritual, was being observed at the shrine of Hazrat Makhdoom Sarwar Nooh (R.A) at Hala town of district Matiari amid strict security arrangements from Sunday evening.

The half yearly religious custom would remain continue till evening of Monday at dargah where thousands of devotees and followers of Sarwari Jammat would be participated.

The spiritual leader of Sarwari Jamat and the Member National Assembly, Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman also attended the religious ritual and also offered Magrib prayer at the dargah.

Earlier, the Deputy Superintendent of Police Hala, Mumtaz Ali Bugti and SHO Shahid Usman also visited the shrine of Hazrat Makhdoom Sarwar Nooh and the road connecting to Makhdoom House and reviewed security arrangements there.

The DSP said strict security arrangements were made to provide secure environment to the devotees during 'Soomar Sharif' to be observed at the shrine of Hazrat Makhdoom Sarwar Nooh on Monday and large number of Police cops would be deputed to maintain peace during religious event.

In order to maintain peace, devotees were being allowed to enter into the shrine after complete checking, Mumtaz Bugti said and added that a walk through gate had also been installed at the entry point of the shrine where devotees were thoroughly checked before entering into the dargah premises.

He said as many as 150 Police jawans have been deput at the shrine and its adjoining areas to maintain peace and security during half yearly religious custom.

It was pertinent to mention here that this religious custom has been observed at half yearly and the yearly at the dargah during which spiritual leader of the Sarwari Jamat Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman would personally attended the religious ritual.