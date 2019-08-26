Soomro calls on Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of the performance of Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), other national institutions and the future planning

The minister apprised the prime minister that the Pakistan Steel Mills would be rehabilitated and turned into a profit making entity, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The situation in Sindh province, K-electric and financial matters were also discussed during the meeting.