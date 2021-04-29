Soomro chairs meeting to review progress of selected PSEs

Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed mian Soomro on Thursday chaired regular weekly meeting to review progress made so far in the privatization of selected PSEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed mian Soomro on Thursday chaired regular weekly meeting to review progress made so far in the privatization of selected PSEs .

Federal Secretary Privatisation Hasan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary Privatisation Khaqan Babar, transaction managers, consultants and senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting, said a press release.

Federal Minister was briefed about the current status of various entities to be privatized; these included power, financial, insurance, industrial and real estate sectors.

Federal Minister directed the concerned to address various legal and administrative issues faced in the privatization of subject entities.

Minister for Privatization chairs the weekly review meetings to monitor progress and discuss the issues faced in the process.

Federal Minister directed to take those issues up with the concerned ministries, Divisions and departments and move towards timely completion of privatization process.