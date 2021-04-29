UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soomro Chairs Meeting To Review Progress Of Selected PSEs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:47 PM

Soomro chairs meeting to review progress of selected PSEs

Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed mian Soomro on Thursday chaired regular weekly meeting to review progress made so far in the privatization of selected PSEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed mian Soomro on Thursday chaired regular weekly meeting to review progress made so far in the privatization of selected PSEs .

Federal Secretary Privatisation Hasan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary Privatisation Khaqan Babar, transaction managers, consultants and senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting, said a press release.

Federal Minister was briefed about the current status of various entities to be privatized; these included power, financial, insurance, industrial and real estate sectors.

Federal Minister directed the concerned to address various legal and administrative issues faced in the privatization of subject entities.

Minister for Privatization chairs the weekly review meetings to monitor progress and discuss the issues faced in the process.

Federal Minister directed to take those issues up with the concerned ministries, Divisions and departments and move towards timely completion of privatization process.

Related Topics

Privatisation Progress Nasir

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media to air EAD&#039;s new documentary: ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

17 minutes ago

UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programmi ..

21 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

31 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

32 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.