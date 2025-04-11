Soomro Distributed Solar Panels Among Deserving Poor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, solar fans, solar panels, and batteries were distributed to the underprivileged communities of Tehsil Larkana and Tehsil Bakrani at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, Jinnah Bagh on Friday.
SARSO orginazed the event with the cooperation of the Government of Sindh, .
The event was attended by Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Political Secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) as the special guest.
Prominent attendees included, Tariq Anwar Siyal, President of PPP Tehsil Bakrani,Asadullah Bhutto, President of PPP Tehsil Larkana, Anwar Ali Luhur, Mayor of Larkana, Waqar Ali Bhutto, Chairman of Empire Town and other notable figures.
The initiative underscores PPP’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions for marginalized communities under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held5 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices5 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal5 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus6 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20256 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad6 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight6 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package6 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik6 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP6 hours ago