Soomro distributed solar panels among deserving poor

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, solar fans, solar panels, and batteries were distributed to the underprivileged communities of Tehsil Larkana and Tehsil Bakrani at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, Jinnah Bagh on Friday.

SARSO orginazed the event with the cooperation of the Government of Sindh, .

The event was attended by Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Political Secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) as the special guest.

Prominent attendees included, Tariq Anwar Siyal, President of PPP Tehsil Bakrani,Asadullah Bhutto, President of PPP Tehsil Larkana, Anwar Ali Luhur, Mayor of Larkana, Waqar Ali Bhutto, Chairman of Empire Town and other notable figures.

The initiative underscores PPP’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions for marginalized communities under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.