SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary General, Jamat-e-Ulma Islam- Fazal, Sundh, Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Friday had expressed deep grief over demise of renowned cleric Allama Khadim Rizvi.

In a statement he said the country has lost a great scholar.His remarkable services would always be remembered.