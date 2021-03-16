Soomro finalizes K-Electric payable, receivable issues

UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro on Tuesday finalized K-Electric payable and receivable issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro on Tuesday finalized K-Electric payable and receivable issues.

The Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro called a meeting to discuss matters relating to Karachi Electric (K-E), said a news release issued by Ministry of Privatization here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Baber, Attorney General of Pakistan, Federal Secretary Privatisation Hassan Nasir Jamy, Chief Executive Officer K-E Monis Alvi and other representatives from Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Petroleum and officers of Privatisation attended the meeting.

Chairman K-Electric Shan Ashary ,Syed Ali Raza and representative from SSGCL attended the meeting via video link.

The outcome of recent week's meetings with stakeholders was reviewed to finalize all pending matters.

The minister said Mian Soomro said all issues were being actively followed by the concerned ministries and other parties.

