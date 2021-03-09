UrduPoint.com
Soomro For Taking Provincial Govts On Board To Address DISCOs Issues

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro Tuesday asked for taking provincial governments on board in order to address issues related to power distribution companies.

In this effect a senior level special meeting for progress review on DISCOs was held under the chairmanship of Soomro, said a press release.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority chairman, privatisation secretary, representative of the World Bank and other senior officials of the institutions concerned attended the meeting.

In the meeting, key actions and proposed road-map towards solution and empowerment of electricity distribution companies were discussed.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro advised to take provincial governments on board and also thanked all the participants for support and struggle towards solution of the issues of DISCOs.

More Stories From Pakistan

