Soomro Inaugurated Sports Gala Of UOL
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Political Secretary to Chairman PPP and MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro inaugurated sports Gala Ceremony at the University of Larkano as the cheif guest on Thursday.
On this Jameel Soomro said that sports activities were very essential for academic activities. A healthy body had a healthy mind too.
He further said that sports activities kept students very active in their studies. Students participating in sports were much energetic and strong physically and mentally both.
He expressed his joy over the facility of cricket ground in the campus and appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan People's Party for the creating such a mega events.
The event was also attended by Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Prof Dr Nusrat Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Chairman of the District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, and all Union Council chairmen and official and Journalists too.
Recent Stories
Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility
JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger facility in GCC
WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact
Somaliland President praises UAE continued support, seeks stronger bilateral par ..
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight
WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxis, cargo drones to transform u ..
ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi
‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Thank You' Award
WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks technology
WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in econom ..
WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software stack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inadequate housing options leave KP's poor families, Govt employees in limbo6 minutes ago
-
Soomro inaugurated Sports Gala of UOL6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz directs to transformation Parliament building into a state-of-the-art national symbol26 minutes ago
-
Saudi Embassy highlights King Faisal's historic visit to Karachi Radio Station on World Radio Day36 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs price control magistrates and district officers to enhance their performance36 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Khuli Kachehri Held at Treasury Office on Ombudsman’s Directives36 minutes ago
-
‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters45 minutes ago
-
Production oriented and market driven economy vital for unlocking potential of CPEC: Haroon Sharif46 minutes ago
-
Seven motorcycles recovered46 minutes ago
-
Police, Parco officials discuss LPG tanker blast case, prevention strategy46 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC calls for structured approach to Construction Dispute Resolution46 minutes ago
-
Girl dies due fire breakout56 minutes ago