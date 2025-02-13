Soomro inaugurated Sports Gala of UOL

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Political Secretary to Chairman PPP and MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro inaugurated sports Gala Ceremony at the University of Larkano as the cheif guest on Thursday.

On this Jameel Soomro said that sports activities were very essential for academic activities. A healthy body had a healthy mind too.

He further said that sports activities kept students very active in their studies. Students participating in sports were much energetic and strong physically and mentally both.

He expressed his joy over the facility of cricket ground in the campus and appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan People's Party for the creating such a mega events.

The event was also attended by Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Prof Dr Nusrat Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Chairman of the District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, and all Union Council chairmen and official and Journalists too.